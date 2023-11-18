Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,420.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.