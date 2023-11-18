Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.06 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

