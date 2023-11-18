Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 711.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

