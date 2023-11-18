Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $184.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

