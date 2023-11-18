Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 30,233 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.43% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

