Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 9,151 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.