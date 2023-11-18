Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.