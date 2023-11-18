Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.