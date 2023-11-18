Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,463,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after buying an additional 402,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,902,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,187 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

