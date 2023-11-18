Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

