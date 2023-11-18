Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,304,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $366,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $305.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

