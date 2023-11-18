Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $654.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $659.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,178. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

