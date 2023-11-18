Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,958 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

