Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $42.88 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

