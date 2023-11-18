Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,690.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,655 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

