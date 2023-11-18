Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $326,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

