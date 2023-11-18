Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

