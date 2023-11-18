Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,673,000 after acquiring an additional 703,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

