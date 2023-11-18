Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.10, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.