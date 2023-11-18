Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

