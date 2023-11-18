Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $676.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

