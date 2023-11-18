Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 27,756 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $213.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.20 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

