Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,151 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.