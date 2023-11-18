Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 684 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $411.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

