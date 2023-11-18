Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,321,000.

UNG stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

