Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $462.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.86 and a 200 day moving average of $453.72. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

