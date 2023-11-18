Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 474 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

