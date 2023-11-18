Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,546 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 6.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

