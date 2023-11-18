Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,254,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.