Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,240,000 after acquiring an additional 154,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.