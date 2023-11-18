Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,214 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.33 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

