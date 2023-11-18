Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 157 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

