Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,608 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 82,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IYK opened at $187.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.38.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

