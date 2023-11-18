Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,911 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,014 shares of company stock valued at $35,244,721. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

