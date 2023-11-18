Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,200 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,378,000 after buying an additional 6,524,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,549,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,023,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

