Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 717 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

