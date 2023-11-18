Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,988 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

