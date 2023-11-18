Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,753 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.