Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

