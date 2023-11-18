CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.44.

Shares of CF opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

