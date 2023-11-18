Charles N. York II Sells 956 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 956 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $11,175.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.