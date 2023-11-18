Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,139 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of CoStar Group worth $210,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,993 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 227,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

