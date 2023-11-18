Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,509 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $229,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $463.69 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

