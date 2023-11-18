Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 51,862 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,013,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $196,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

