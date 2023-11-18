Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $207,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 563,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,943 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KR

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.