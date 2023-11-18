Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Rockwell Automation worth $198,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 85,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 90,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

