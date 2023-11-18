Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $202,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,084,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

