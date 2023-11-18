Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $184.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,207 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $184,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

HSY opened at $196.04 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

