Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $213.62 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $213,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

