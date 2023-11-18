Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $241.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Travelers Companies worth $241,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $319,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

